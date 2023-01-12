Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Sells $565,150.40 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,463,000 after acquiring an additional 818,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 552,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

