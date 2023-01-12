Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 210,911 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Teradyne stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

