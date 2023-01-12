Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.05

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.05 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.10). Tern shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 942,796 shares.

Tern Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £33.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.69.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

