TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $208.55 million and $8.30 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00083982 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00064952 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009900 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001149 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023750 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000904 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004010 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000213 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,813,780 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,709,923 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
