TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.91. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
