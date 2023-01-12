Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $178.87 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

