Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Hits $25.32 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $794.44 million and $25.32 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00025436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002318 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007281 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 944,573,309 coins and its circulating supply is 923,148,808 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.