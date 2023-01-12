The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AES by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AES by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,509,000 after buying an additional 2,647,058 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its position in AES by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after buying an additional 2,556,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AES by 3,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after buying an additional 1,777,438 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AES opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.