The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Position Increased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,821 shares during the period. Chemours accounts for about 2.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Chemours by 596.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Chemours during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Chemours by 23.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. Argus downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

