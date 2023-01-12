The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kubota Stock Performance

Shares of KUBTY opened at $69.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15. Kubota has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.07). Kubota had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

