The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $75.98 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

