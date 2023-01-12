The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Target Price to $23.00

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIPO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hippo Trading Up 2.5 %

HIPO opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.57. Hippo has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($0.35). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 285.35%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hippo by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,749,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,475,532 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,739,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,514,406 shares during the period.

About Hippo

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

