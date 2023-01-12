The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.06. 2,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

