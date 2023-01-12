The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

