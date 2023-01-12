The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Decreased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Southern stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.