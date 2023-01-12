The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.50.

SWGAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The Swatch Group stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.