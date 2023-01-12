Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $236.07 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $236.07 million and $45.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00081286 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00064882 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009729 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00024027 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004031 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,991,946,838 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
