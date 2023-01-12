Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.78 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $230.33 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00087285 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00065086 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010025 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001155 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024255 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000118 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,990,952,576 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
