Thomas Story & Son LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $83.34. 37,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,867. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

