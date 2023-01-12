Thomas Story & Son LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 4.3% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $59,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 890.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $40,141,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $248.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

