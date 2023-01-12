Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 10,188 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Cognex comprises about 2.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned about 0.07% of Cognex worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cognex by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,832,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,243. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.