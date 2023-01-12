THORChain One Day Volume Reaches $73.83 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00008338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $509.62 million and $73.83 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00435646 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,777.58 or 0.30770528 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00949079 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

