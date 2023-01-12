Thunder Brawl Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,717.51 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 82.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $12,717.51 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01172631 USD and is down -19.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,807.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

