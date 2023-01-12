Thunder Brawl (THB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,648.34

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 90.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $38,648.34 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.037458 USD and is up 218.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $46,778.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

