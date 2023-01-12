thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €6.00 by Barclays

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €6.00 ($6.45) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($5.48) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($8.06) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of FRA:TKA traded up €0.21 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €6.89 ($7.41). 4,474,863 shares of the stock were exchanged. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($29.04). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.53.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

