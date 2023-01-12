Tilly’s, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $268.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $311,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 17.5% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 206,498 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Tilly’s by 49.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

