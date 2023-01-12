Timothy Clissold Purchases 10,000 Shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Stock

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) insider Timothy Clissold acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £28,300 ($34,478.56).

Henderson Far East Income Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:HFEL opened at GBX 284.63 ($3.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 268.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.70. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a one year low of GBX 239.50 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 307.50 ($3.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £444.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5,700.00.

Henderson Far East Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 474.00%.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

