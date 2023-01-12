Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 145,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,026. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 42.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

