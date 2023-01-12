Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ (TNXP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 21,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,098,397. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

