TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.14

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.14 and last traded at $63.69, with a volume of 2862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

