Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $221.60 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.