Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares US Real Estate ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 51,703 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average daily volume of 30,905 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares US Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,405,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IYR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 387,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $113.13.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.