Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Traeger Price Performance

NYSE COOK opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $336.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.46. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.36). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The firm had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.36 million. Research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 148,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,458,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Traeger by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 79,267 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 498,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

