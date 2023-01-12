Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 1,232 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

CRM stock opened at $145.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $239.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $25,981,030. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

