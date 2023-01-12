Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $166.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $182.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

