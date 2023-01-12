Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after buying an additional 535,415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

