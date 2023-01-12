Tranquility Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Mastercard stock opened at $380.00 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.89.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.