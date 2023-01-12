Tranquility Partners LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,761,000 after acquiring an additional 554,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,065,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,745,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,329,000 after buying an additional 65,933 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

