Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $364.00 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $435.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.