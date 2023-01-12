Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,211,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 696,109 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.09.

