Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHB opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

