Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of BX opened at $84.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.