Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $192.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $224.85.

