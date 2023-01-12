Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 116 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 148,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS QUAL opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.