Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 619 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 289,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 87,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.