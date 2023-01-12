Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 669 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.12 and its 200-day moving average is $392.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
