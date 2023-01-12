Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 917 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after buying an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,593,000 after buying an additional 406,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,482 shares of company stock worth $24,108,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

