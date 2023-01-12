Tranquility Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $221.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $297.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

