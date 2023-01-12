Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.42. 57,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 91,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Transat A.T. Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

