TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $673.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $620.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $684.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $694.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.